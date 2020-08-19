Romanian Agriculture Ministry will pay EUR 177 mln compensations to farmers hit by drought

Romanian Agriculture Ministry will pay EUR 177 mln compensations to farmers hit by drought. Romania's Agriculture Ministry will pay RON 850 million (EUR 177 mln) to farmers whose crops were damaged by the drought this year. The allotted sum should cover at least 80% of the damages incurred by local farmers, according to agriculture minister Adrian Oros, Agerpres