August 19, 2020

Romania’s roads company wants to redo the feasibility study for Ploiesti-Brasov highway
Aug 19, 2020

Romania’s roads company wants to redo the feasibility study for Ploiesti-Brasov highway.

CNAIR, the state company that manages road infrastructure projects in Romania, plans to launch a new tender for reviewing the feasibility study and technical project for the Ploiesti-Brasov highway project. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The duration of this contract is 35 months and its value is RON (...)

