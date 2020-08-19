Romania’s roads company wants to redo the feasibility study for Ploiesti-Brasov highway

Romania’s roads company wants to redo the feasibility study for Ploiesti-Brasov highway. CNAIR, the state company that manages road infrastructure projects in Romania, plans to launch a new tender for reviewing the feasibility study and technical project for the Ploiesti-Brasov highway project. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The duration of this contract is 35 months and its value is RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]