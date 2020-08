Polish online fashion retailer sees 35% sales increase in Romania in H1

Polish online fashion retailer sees 35% sales increase in Romania in H1. Answear Romania, the local subsidiary of Polish online fashion retailer Answear, recorded a 35% increase in sales in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2019. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The turnover in the first six months thus passed the EUR 10 mln mark. Although fashion (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]