Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu to invest in small hotels and new restaurant chain

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu to invest in small hotels and new restaurant chain. Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the Eurolines group's owner, plans to buy smaller hotels and guest houses in emerging tourist hotspots around the country and develop a hotel chain under the brand ROBELO (Romanian Best Locations). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ He also plans to launch a new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]