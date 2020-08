Top 30 Employers in Romania’s Automotive Industry Shed 10,000 Jobs in 2019

Top 30 Employers in Romania’s Automotive Industry Shed 10,000 Jobs in 2019. The top 30 employers in Romania’s automotive industry (car and component manufacturing) slashed 10,000 jobs in 2019 compared with 2018. This was the first time in five years when the industry laid off staff instead of creating jobs, ZF has calculated from Confidas platform (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]