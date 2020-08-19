Coronavirus pandemic: 16 Romanians working at farm in Spain test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 Romanians working at farm in Spain test positive for COVID-19. A total of 16 Romanians working on a farm in the Spanish town of Madrigal de las Altas Torres, in the province of Avila, tested positive for coronavirus, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced, Digi24 reported. At the same time, 24 contacts of the infected workers were placed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]