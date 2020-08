Caroli Foods Group Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Threshold In 2019

Caroli Foods Group Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Threshold In 2019. Caroli Foods Group, one of the largest players on the Romanian cold cuts market, exceeded the EUR100 million turnover threshold in 2019, for the first time ever, due to an 8.6% increase, per data from confides.ro platform. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]