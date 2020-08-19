webPR: Deloitte launches SmarTax app which automates companies’ corporate income tax compliance process

Deloitte Romania launches SmarTax application, a digital tool that allows companies to calculate and prepare the quarterly and annual corporate income tax (CIT) computation based on accounting documents available on any fixed or mobile device connected to the internet, thus digitizing their compliance process with corporate income tax reporting requirements. The application incorporates the entire fiscal legislation in force, while also remaining flexible to adjust to any future changes in the corporate tax area.