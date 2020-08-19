 
Romania's Simona Halep, world's fourth highest-paid female athlete according to Forbes
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep ranks fourth in the Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2020 Forbes list, which is topped by Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. According to Forbes' reckoning, Halep, world number two, had total earnings of 10.9 million US dollars between June 2019 and June 2020, 6.9 million US dollars in prize money and 4 million US dollars in endorsements. "Halep added her second career Slam title at Wimbledon last year, and her 36.5 million US dollars in career prize money ranks fourth all-time. (Williams is first at 93 million US dollars.) Halep's sponsors include global brands Nike, Wilson, Hublot and Avon, as well as several more in her native Romania," Forbes writes. Topping the World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2020 list is Japanese Naomi Osaka, with total earnings of 37.4 million US dollars, 3.4 million in prize money and 34 million in endorsements. American Serena Williams is second with a total of 36 million US dollars (4 million in prize money and 32 million in endorsements), followed by Australian Ashleigh Barty with 13.1 million US dollars (10.1 million in prize money and 3 million in endorsements). In fifth place is Canadian player of Romanian ancestry Bianca Andreescu, with 8.9 million US dollars (4.9 million in prize money and 4 million in endorsements). In fact, the first nine highest-paid female athletes in the list of the American magazine are tennis players, with the only intruder among the top ten 10 being American football player Alex Morgan. Here is the entire list: 1. Naomi Osaka (Japan/ tennis) 37.4 million US dollars 2. Serena Wiliams (US/tennis) 36 million 3. Ashleigh Barty (Australia/tennis) 13.1 million 4. Simona Halep (Romania/tennis) 10.9 million 5. Bianca Andreescu (Canada/tennis) 8.9 million 6. Garbine Muguruza (Spain/tennis) 6.6 million 7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine/tennis) 6.4 million 8. Sofia Kenin (US/tennis) 5.8 million 9. Angelique Kerber (Germany/tennis) 5.3 million 10. Alex Morgan (US/football) 4.6 million AGERPERS (RO - author: Mihai Dragomir, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

