Forbes ranking places Romania’s Simona Halep in top 5 highest-paid female athletes in the world

Forbes ranking places Romania’s Simona Halep in top 5 highest-paid female athletes in the world. World No. 2 Simona Halep ranks fourth in Forbes’ ranking of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. The Romanian tennis ace had total earnings of USD 10.9 million between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, of which USD 6.9 million from prizes won at tournaments and USD 4 million from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]