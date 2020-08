David Garrett’s concerts in Romania postponed to next year

David Garrett’s concerts in Romania postponed to next year. The two concerts that violinist David Garrett was due to deliver in Romania this year, in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, have been postponed to October 2021. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The concerts, part of the artist’s Unlimited Live world tour, have been rescheduled for October 26, 2021 (in Bucharest) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]