August 19, 2020

President Iohannis brushes off allegations of school year boycott
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe there will be a boycott of the school year start, adding that he understands very well the concerns of the education trade unions regarding wage increases. "I don't think there will be a boycott of the school year start, but I can very well understand their concerns. There has been talk about an earlier increase of wages - let's be honest and admit it, for electoral purposes - because according to the Wage Law these increases should have come into effect in 2022. For a variety of reasons, there has been talk about moving the increase forward, more specifically they were supposed to get a rise earlier this year and then again before the start of the school year. For regrettable reasons that have to do with the epidemic and the economic crisis, the budget has shrunk instead of growing and the government now has to manage what is left of the available budget," Iohannis said in a news conference on Wednesday. He mentioned that "the 8 percent increase due at the beginning of the year has been carried into effect". "So, this year the teaching staff received a wage increase. It is a fact, it is easy to verify, everyone can count their money at home. Due to budgetary constraints, regrettably, the autumn increase is no longer possible and has been postponed for next year, when we are convinced that the economic situation will be better than this year, and when everyone hopes that this growth can be put into practice. This is regrettable, just as the impossibility to increase pensions and child allowances, but these are the available resources and this is what the government must operate with," the President argued. The head of the state reminded that the Ministry of Education has prepared online teaching platforms. "I think that solutions can be found for each particular case. But we must start from a realistic premise: most schools will work with in-person attendance and where this is not possible, the best solutions must be found through collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the local authorities and inspectorates to facilitate access to learning for those children, so that they don't fall behind and don't lose those school days," Iohannis added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
