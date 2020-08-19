President Iohannis: Censure motion is inappropriate, PSD probably seeking solutions for their barons

President Iohannis: Censure motion is inappropriate, PSD probably seeking solutions for their barons. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in his opinion, the censure motion moved by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is inappropriate, arguing that this party has no solutions for Romania, but only seeks “solutions for the barons who feel cut off from public resources”. “This censure (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]