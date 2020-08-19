Patriarch Daniel sends letter to the Education Minister to defend the students’ rating with marks at Religion class



Patriarch Daniel sends letter to the Education Minister to defend the students’ rating with marks at Religion class.

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) sent Education Minister Monica Anisie a letter reaffirming the importance of Religion class in the framework plans for primary, secondary and high school cycles and stressing that not rating the students with marks, or alternatives to marks (...)