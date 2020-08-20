Romanian transport minister hopes to bring national air carrier Tarom to profit by 2024

Romanian transport minister hopes to bring national air carrier Tarom to profit by 2024. The Romanian authorities plan to bring the national air carrier Tarom to profit by 2024 by optimizing all costs, transport minister Lucian Bode said on Tuesday, August 18. The company's restructuring plan will be applied in the next weeks. "We aim that, by 2024, we bring (...)