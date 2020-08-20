Companies and employees in Romania's HORECA sector may not have to pay taxes for three years



Companies and employees in the HORECA sector should not pay any taxes for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal years, according to a draft bill under debate in the Senate, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The bill aims to help the hospitality industry, which has been among the hardest-hit (...)