Romania's EU Funds Ministry starts consultations on allotting EUR 31 bln funds for development

Romania's EU Funds Ministry starts consultations on allotting EUR 31 bln funds for development. Romania's EU Funds Ministry started on Tuesday the public consultations for the allotment of EUR 31 billion worth of EU funds for development for the 2021-2027 period. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The ministry has invited to the talks over 1,100 entities representing the civil society, employers' (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]