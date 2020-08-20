 
Romaniapress.com

August 20, 2020

FinMin Citu: No need for Romania to resort to international markets, it has managed to finance its general Gov’t deficit
Aug 20, 2020

FinMin Citu: No need for Romania to resort to international markets, it has managed to finance its general Gov’t deficit.

Romania will end 2020 on a general government deficit lower than other countries in the European Union and will be the country to avoid technical recession, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday evening, adding that currently he does not see the need for Romania to resort to (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

General Inspectorate for Immigration, county employment agencies sign protocol to regulate situation of non-EU workers The county employment agencies (AJOFM) and the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) signed a protocol on counseling non-EU workers in Romania whose contracts were terminated early, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Thursday. "Seeing that cases may (...)

Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) asks the Ministry of Transport to take action with the European Court of Justice for the suspension of the enforcement of Regulation 2020/1054 as regards minimum requirements on the maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily (...)

PM Orban: Joint order on election health protection rules to be approved next week Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the joint order of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Permanent Electoral Authority regarding the health protection rules that will be applied during the election campaign and the ballot in September's local elections will be (...)

Unemployment rate grows to 3.27 pct in July The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, in July, stood at 3.27 pct, with 0.26 percentage points over the value recorded in the same month of 2019, and higher by 0.27 percentage points compared to the month of June 2020, according to the data of the National Agency for Employment (...)

SIF Oltenia Repays RON29M Loan to Banca Transilvania Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said Thursday it has repaid early a RON30 million loan from Banca Transilvania that was due in December 2020.

Sphera Opens KFC Restaurant in Targoviste's Dambovita Mall Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, said Thursday it has opened a new KFC restaurant in the Dambovita Mall shopping center in Targoviste.

ING Bank Triples Guarantee Cap for SME Invest Lending Program ING Bank Romania has requested additional guarantee funding for loans under the government-backed SME Invest program for businesses after approving a high volume of loans and has tripled its guarantee cap to nearly RON1.2 billion.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |