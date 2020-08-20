FinMin Citu: No need for Romania to resort to international markets, it has managed to finance its general Gov’t deficit



FinMin Citu: No need for Romania to resort to international markets, it has managed to finance its general Gov’t deficit.

Romania will end 2020 on a general government deficit lower than other countries in the European Union and will be the country to avoid technical recession, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday evening, adding that currently he does not see the need for Romania to resort to (...)