Austrian group Strabag wins EUR 113 mln road contract in western Romania. Austrian group Strabag will build the 19-kilometer connection between Oradea and the Transylvania highway, in western Romania, Oradea mayor Ilie Bolojan announced on Wednesday, August 19. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The value of this contract is RON 545.9 million (EUR 113 mln), without VAT. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]