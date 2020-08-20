FinMin Citu: No need to resort to international or other markets, as Romania has managed its gov't deficit

FinMin Citu: No need to resort to international or other markets, as Romania has managed its gov't deficit. Romania will end 2020 on a general government deficit lower than other countries in the European Union and will be the country to avoid technical recession, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday evening, adding that currently he does not see the need for Romania to resort to international markets because it has managed to finance its general government deficit. "The European Union has now an average deficit of 14%. Hungary, in the middle of the year, has a deficit of 6%, we have 4.44%. We started this period with a huge handicap because we had a deficit inherited from last year of 4.6%. Most EU countries would have a budget surplus in recent years. There are 11 countries that had a national budget surplus. All EU countries reduced their budget deficits in the last three years on economic growth. Only our socialists widened the deficit and postponed footing the bill. When adding up, Romania will end 2020 on a smaller deficit than all other EU countries, I hope it will be all the other; maybe one or two will have a smaller deficit. Romania had economic growth in the first quarter, the second largest in the EU. I am telling you that we will be the country that will avoid technical recession, which means two consecutive quarters of economic downturn," Citu told Digi24 private broadcaster. He said that in terms of consumption, things are looking very good given the economic context, which means that purchasing power has been preserved. Citu added that he does not see the need for resorting to the international markets because the deficit has been successfully financed. "At the moment, I don't see resorting to international or other markets. We are OK. We look at every moment to see what happens. We have managed to finance this deficit (...) One can fund a deficit of 8.6% without the need for help from international institutions, funded only from the market, from trusted investors. Look at FIDELIS, a bond issue for individuals, for citizens, which is listed on the Stock Exchange; what a success we have had there. Every issue we did was oversubscribed with declining interest rates. We were the only government in Romania, and even before the British, to borrow at negative interest rates in euros," Said Citu. He mentioned that the pandemic has incurred direct costs of 5 billion lei, but the indirect costs, represented by measures such as postponing repaying loans, and SME Invest, are much higher. He specified that these one-off costs are around 11 billion lei in 2020, or 1.1% of the GDP. However, these costs will not occur again next year. On the other hand, the minister pointed out that problems will arise if the crisis in the EU economies continues. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

General Inspectorate for Immigration, county employment agencies sign protocol to regulate situation of non-EU workers The county employment agencies (AJOFM) and the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) signed a protocol on counseling non-EU workers in Romania whose contracts were terminated early, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Thursday. "Seeing that cases may (...)



Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) asks the Ministry of Transport to take action with the European Court of Justice for the suspension of the enforcement of Regulation 2020/1054 as regards minimum requirements on the maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily (...)



PM Orban: Joint order on election health protection rules to be approved next week Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the joint order of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Permanent Electoral Authority regarding the health protection rules that will be applied during the election campaign and the ballot in September's local elections will be (...)



Unemployment rate grows to 3.27 pct in July The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, in July, stood at 3.27 pct, with 0.26 percentage points over the value recorded in the same month of 2019, and higher by 0.27 percentage points compared to the month of June 2020, according to the data of the National Agency for Employment (...)



SIF Oltenia Repays RON29M Loan to Banca Transilvania Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said Thursday it has repaid early a RON30 million loan from Banca Transilvania that was due in December 2020.



Sphera Opens KFC Restaurant in Targoviste's Dambovita Mall Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, said Thursday it has opened a new KFC restaurant in the Dambovita Mall shopping center in Targoviste.



ING Bank Triples Guarantee Cap for SME Invest Lending Program ING Bank Romania has requested additional guarantee funding for loans under the government-backed SME Invest program for businesses after approving a high volume of loans and has tripled its guarantee cap to nearly RON1.2 billion.

