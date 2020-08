Government adopts final form of SME Leasing

Government adopts final form of SME Leasing. Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday that at a government meeting the same day the final form of the SME Leasing programme was adopted. “The provisions regarding the SME Leasing programme were discussed and adopted, as a result of some observations. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]