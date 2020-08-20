Hidroelectrica Net Profit Falls 11% To RON806M, Revenue Drops 23% To RON1.9B YoY In 1H/2020

Hidroelectrica Net Profit Falls 11% To RON806M, Revenue Drops 23% To RON1.9B YoY In 1H/2020. Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica, the most profitable state-run company in Romania, ended the first half of 2020 with a net profit of RON806 million, down 11% on the year, and revenue of RON1.9 billion, down 23% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]