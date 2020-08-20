Purcari Wineries Revenue Down 3% To RON84M, Net Profit Down 9% To RON15.5M YoY In 1H/2020

Purcari Wineries Revenue Down 3% To RON84M, Net Profit Down 9% To RON15.5M YoY In 1H/2020. Winemaker Purcari Wineries on Thursday said its revenue fell 3% on the year to RON84.9 million and its net profit dropped 9% to RON15.5 million on the year in the first half of 2020, largely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including primarily the poor performance of the HoReCa and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]