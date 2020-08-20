 
August 20, 2020

Thirty-two short films from 14 countries to compete at Bucharest International Dance Film Festival
Aug 20, 2020

Thirty-two short films from 14 countries to compete at Bucharest International Dance Film Festival.

Thirty-two short films from 14 countries will compete in the three competitive sections of the 6th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDDF), which will take place September 3-6. According to a press statement released by organisers on Thursday, 21 short films from ten countries have entered the international competition, and seven the national competition. There are four films in the race vying for the best musical prize. The BIDFF 2020 jury will be composed of artist Farid Fairuz, producer Patrice Nezan and choreographer Chrysanthi Badeka. The international competition includes the sections "Fictions and Frictions", "Dances and Circumstances" and "Bodies and Fluidities." In the "Fictions and Frictions" section there are nine dance films from six countries depicting people looking for the right place, be it mental, emotional or physical, and they can be watched on September 4, from 20:30hrs, EEST, at the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, outdoors. In the "Dances and Circumstances" section, BIDFF presents, for the first time, a selection of short films documenting dance as a transformative human process. The four films from Hong Kong, France, Israel and the US will run on September 5, at 21:30hrs, at the Romanian Peasant Museum, in the open air. On the last night of the festival, there will be a screening of eight short films from six countries that question the relationship between power and intimacy, presenting dance and body as unstable or unifying means. The screening will take place on September 6, from 21:00hrs, at the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, in the open air. The national competition brings together seven short films under the theme "Mazes and Gazes." Romanian directors and choreographers problematise the body and (non)movement, touch and interpersonal interaction, including the notion of reality, as it is commonly understood, explain the event organisers. The Romanian short films can be watched on September 5, from 22:00hrs, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant, in the open air. The competition section dedicated to avant-garde musicals continues this year under the theme "Treats and Traps." The films will run on September 4, from 10:30 pm, at the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, outdoors. BIDFF will offer prizes worth 2,000 euros for the Best International Film, the Best Romanian Film and the Best Musical. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

