Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First House' programme

Gov't approves rules for enforcing 'First House' programme. The government has approved enforcement rules for the "First House" programme, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday. "Tonight, enforcement rules of the 'First House' programme were approved. In this case we are talking about two categories of beneficiaries: those who, until now, were in the category of beneficiaries according to the conditions of the previous 'First House' programme, namely qualifying for loans of up to 70,000 euros, on state guarantees of 50% and 5% advance for new or old homes. Adding up to them is a new category of beneficiaries, those who will purchase real estate of a value between 70,000 euros and 140,000 euros. With the publication of the rules in the Official Journal the programme (...) becomes available for those who want to purchase real estate on loans with state guarantees. We are talking about approximately 1.6 billion lei available until the end of 2020 for this programme," Danca said on Wednesday, at the end of a government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]