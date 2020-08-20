(P) Weekends are made for brunching - BRUNCH AT HOME by JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

(P) Weekends are made for brunching - BRUNCH AT HOME by JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. It’s been a while since the last Bubble On Sparkling Sunday Brunch at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, but if you’ve been missing it as we do, you’ll be happy to know that the hotel now delivers their magnificent Sunday Brunch right to your doorstep. There is nothing quite like sitting around a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]