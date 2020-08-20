 
Romaniapress.com

August 20, 2020

Holidays on Romanian Black Sea coast get cheaper by 20 pct from this weekend
Aug 20, 2020

Holidays on Romanian Black Sea coast get cheaper by 20 pct from this weekend.

Accommodation prices on the Romanian Black Sea coast decrease by 20 pct, starting on 23 August, and from the end of the last month of summer, hotel rooms will be cheaper by an average of 40-50 pct, a press release sent on Thursday by the Employers' Organization Mamaia Constanta (OPMCTA) reads. According to the release from 23 August a double room in a four-star hotel in Mamaia will be able to be rented at prices starting from 400 RON (rd 82 EUR) per night, a three-star hotel will have the rate per room starting from 250 RON (rd 51 EUR) per night, and a two-star one, from 220 RON (rd 45 EUR), following that from 1 September to four stars , in Mamaia, the room costs 242 RON (rd 50 EUR) per night, at three stars, from 150 RON (rd 31 EUR) , and a two-star hotel 114 RON ( rd 23 EUR) per room per night. "The peak of the season on the Romanian littoral ends this weekend, with the rates of hotels falling on average by 20 pct, be it five-star, four-star, three-star, two-star or one-star structures. Another threshold of seaside discounts will be on 1 September, when holidays will be 40-50 pct cheaper than at the moment. There are hotels that even charge lower rates than these, and through the 'Litoral for All' programme, which starts in September, there will also be even lower rates, but the packages that are put up for sale include five-night stays," the OPMCTA release informs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

General Inspectorate for Immigration, county employment agencies sign protocol to regulate situation of non-EU workers The county employment agencies (AJOFM) and the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) signed a protocol on counseling non-EU workers in Romania whose contracts were terminated early, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Thursday. "Seeing that cases may (...)

Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) asks the Ministry of Transport to take action with the European Court of Justice for the suspension of the enforcement of Regulation 2020/1054 as regards minimum requirements on the maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily (...)

PM Orban: Joint order on election health protection rules to be approved next week Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the joint order of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Permanent Electoral Authority regarding the health protection rules that will be applied during the election campaign and the ballot in September's local elections will be (...)

Unemployment rate grows to 3.27 pct in July The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, in July, stood at 3.27 pct, with 0.26 percentage points over the value recorded in the same month of 2019, and higher by 0.27 percentage points compared to the month of June 2020, according to the data of the National Agency for Employment (...)

SIF Oltenia Repays RON29M Loan to Banca Transilvania Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said Thursday it has repaid early a RON30 million loan from Banca Transilvania that was due in December 2020.

Sphera Opens KFC Restaurant in Targoviste's Dambovita Mall Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, said Thursday it has opened a new KFC restaurant in the Dambovita Mall shopping center in Targoviste.

ING Bank Triples Guarantee Cap for SME Invest Lending Program ING Bank Romania has requested additional guarantee funding for loans under the government-backed SME Invest program for businesses after approving a high volume of loans and has tripled its guarantee cap to nearly RON1.2 billion.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |