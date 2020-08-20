Holidays on Romanian Black Sea coast get cheaper by 20 pct from this weekend

Accommodation prices on the Romanian Black Sea coast decrease by 20 pct, starting on 23 August, and from the end of the last month of summer, hotel rooms will be cheaper by an average of 40-50 pct, a press release sent on Thursday by the Employers' Organization Mamaia Constanta (OPMCTA) reads. According to the release from 23 August a double room in a four-star hotel in Mamaia will be able to be rented at prices starting from 400 RON (rd 82 EUR) per night, a three-star hotel will have the rate per room starting from 250 RON (rd 51 EUR) per night, and a two-star one, from 220 RON (rd 45 EUR), following that from 1 September to four stars , in Mamaia, the room costs 242 RON (rd 50 EUR) per night, at three stars, from 150 RON (rd 31 EUR) , and a two-star hotel 114 RON ( rd 23 EUR) per room per night. "The peak of the season on the Romanian littoral ends this weekend, with the rates of hotels falling on average by 20 pct, be it five-star, four-star, three-star, two-star or one-star structures. Another threshold of seaside discounts will be on 1 September, when holidays will be 40-50 pct cheaper than at the moment. There are hotels that even charge lower rates than these, and through the 'Litoral for All' programme, which starts in September, there will also be even lower rates, but the packages that are put up for sale include five-night stays," the OPMCTA release informs.