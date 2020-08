Sphera Opens KFC Restaurant in Targoviste's Dambovita Mall

Sphera Opens KFC Restaurant in Targoviste's Dambovita Mall. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, said Thursday it has opened a new KFC restaurant in the Dambovita Mall shopping center in Targoviste. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]