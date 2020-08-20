 
PM Orban: Joint order on election health protection rules to be approved next week
PM Orban: Joint order on election health protection rules to be approved next week.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the joint order of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Permanent Electoral Authority regarding the health protection rules that will be applied during the election campaign and the ballot in September's local elections will be approved early next week. "My second meeting was with the Minister of the Interior, the Health Minister, representatives of the Permanent Electoral Authority and the National Public Health Institute for very clearly defining the health protection rules applicable during the election campaign and also during voting on election day. We discussed in detail the aspects related to the rules to be imposed during the election campaign, the rules for the establishment of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations, the functioning of the polling stations' electoral bureaus, the organization of the vote so as to ensure the required physical distancing," Orban said on Thursday upon leaving the premises of the Ministry of the Interior. He added that the talks also focused on details related to the rules that need to be set in place to ensure the right to vote "for the Romanian citizens who cannot go out because they are either immobilized at home due to a medical condition or are infected with coronavirus and are treated at home, or are in home isolation" and cannot go to the polls. "The joint draft of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Permanent Electoral Authority will be finalized until tomorrow evening. I will send it for consultation to the leaders of the other political parties and at the beginning of next week we will adopt it as a joint order," the Prime Minister said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

