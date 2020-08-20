Unemployment rate grows to 3.27 pct in July

Unemployment rate grows to 3.27 pct in July. The unemployment rate recorded at the national level, in July, stood at 3.27 pct, with 0.26 percentage points over the value recorded in the same month of 2019, and higher by 0.27 percentage points compared to the month of June 2020, according to the data of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), published on Thursday. According to the ANOFM records, the total number of unemployed at the end of July, of 283,939 persons, increased by 23.272 persons over the figure at the end of last month. Of the total number of unemployed recorded, 86,630 indemnified unemployed while 197,309 did not receive indemnity. "In mediums of residence, the number of unemployed at the end of July stands as follows: 100,488 unemployed come from the urban environment and 183,451 unemployed come from the rural environment," the release mentions. According to the quoted source, most unemployed were between 40-49 years old (76,358), followed by those in the 50-55 age group (53,822), with the opposite pole being represented by persons between 25 and 29 (14,404). Referring to the structure of unemployment depending on the training level, the unemployed without studies and those with primary education have a high share of the unemployed registered with the ANOFM (23.79 pct). At the same time, the unemployed with gymnasium level education represent 27.57 pct of the total number of unemployed recorded, while those with university studies represent 6.66 pct of the total.