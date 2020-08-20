 
Romaniapress.com

August 20, 2020

Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time
Aug 20, 2020

Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time.

The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) asks the Ministry of Transport to take action with the European Court of Justice for the suspension of the enforcement of Regulation 2020/1054 as regards minimum requirements on the maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily and weekly rest periods, and of Regulation (EU) No. 165/2014 as regards positioning by means of tachographs. "The National Union of Romanian Hauliers points out that Regulation (EU) 2020/1054 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 July 2020 amending Regulation (EC) No 561/2006 as regards the minimum requirements on maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily and weekly rest periods and Regulation (EU) No. 165/2014 as regards positioning by means of tachographs are coming in force on August 20, 2020, and that they have rules that discriminate against the Romanian hauliers, such as the requirement for the drivers to return home every 3 or 4 weeks and the prohibition of the regular weekly rest in the vehicle's cabin in all the EU member states," the document mentions. According to the Union, the new regulation comes in force at a time when the EU countries are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compelling drivers to check into a hotel for a 45-hour rest, while the European infrastructure is in dire need of secure parking areas and accommodation suitable for professional drivers. UNTRR also emphasizes that ever since the publication of the regulation, on July 31, 2020, it has requested clarifications from the Romanian Ministry of Transport and the European Commission (EC) regarding the driver's "place of residence" and confirmation that the drivers' return home can be organized in the logistics centers rented or owned by the Romanian haulage companies in Western Europe, confirmation of the drivers' freedom to choose where they spend their rest period, respectively the freedom of the Romanian drivers to choose not to return home, and clarification of the way in which this must be documented by the companies and drivers in the event of an inspection, or the establishment of a fair and harmonized procedure that is observed in all member states, for checking the observance of the ban on spending the regular weekly rest of more than 45 hours in the vehicle's cabin. In this context, UNTRR warns that the Mobility Package 1 will have a strong negative effect on Romanian hauliers and on Romania, with major economic consequences. UNTRR is a trade non-governmental, independent, apolitical employers' organisation founded in 1990, with over 16,000 registered companies - domestic and international hauliers of goods and people.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Professor Gà©rard Mourou on first 10 PW laser pulse fired at Magurele: Places Romania at top of laser research chart 2018 physics Nobel laureate, Professor GÃ©rard Mourou, who is also an honorary member of the Romanian Academy, considers that the first 10 PW laser pulse - the world's most powerful laser beam - fired on Wednesday at the ELI-NP Center in Magurele, places Romania at the top of the laser research (...)

PM Orban: No party can mock censure motion institution, turning it into campaign means Prime Minister Ludovic Orban believes that the lodging of a censure motion during the parliamentary recess is an unconstitutional action and affirms that no party or political leader "can mock this institution" and use it as an "internal electoral campaign". "Let's see (...)

Protective masks featuring collection exhibits on sale at National History Museum Apart from the classic small-scale replicas of collection exhibits, the visitors to the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) can also purchase these days from the souvenir corner textile single- or two-layered Covid protective masks featuring either the front of the Geto-Dacian Peretu (...)

PSD's Ciolacu says vote on censure motion to take place before 27 September The censure motion of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be voted on before 27 September, acting party leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday. "PSD does not have enough votes to pass this censure motion and we are having discussions and negotiations (...)

"Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo" video, recommended by media watchdog for broadcast in public interest campaign The videoclip "Team Romania - 1 year to Tokyo", made by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) for the promotion of the Romanian Olympic Team that will participate in the Olympic Games in Japan, scheduled between 23 July and 8 August 2021, was recommended for broadcast by (...)

Spa industry umbrella organization:Romania's not using its natural resources in fighting COVID, a big mistake The medical commission of the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers' Organisation (OPTBR) considers that by increasing the human body's immunity, spa treatment provides a natural weapon in the fight against coronavirus, the organization's president Nicu Radulescu told AGERPRES on Friday. "The spa (...)

Energy Holding CE Oltenia Pledges RON7B Investments In New Production Capacities Until 2026 Romanian state-run energy holding Complexul Energetic Oltenia, one of the largest electricity producers in Romania, will submit to the European Commission a restructuring plan which provides investments of RON7 billion between 2021 and 2026, in order to gradually reduce the coal-based power (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |