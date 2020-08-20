Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time

Romanian Hauliers' Union asking Transport Ministry to act for suspension of EU Regulation on rest time. The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) asks the Ministry of Transport to take action with the European Court of Justice for the suspension of the enforcement of Regulation 2020/1054 as regards minimum requirements on the maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily and weekly rest periods, and of Regulation (EU) No. 165/2014 as regards positioning by means of tachographs. "The National Union of Romanian Hauliers points out that Regulation (EU) 2020/1054 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 July 2020 amending Regulation (EC) No 561/2006 as regards the minimum requirements on maximum daily and weekly driving times, minimum breaks and daily and weekly rest periods and Regulation (EU) No. 165/2014 as regards positioning by means of tachographs are coming in force on August 20, 2020, and that they have rules that discriminate against the Romanian hauliers, such as the requirement for the drivers to return home every 3 or 4 weeks and the prohibition of the regular weekly rest in the vehicle's cabin in all the EU member states," the document mentions. According to the Union, the new regulation comes in force at a time when the EU countries are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compelling drivers to check into a hotel for a 45-hour rest, while the European infrastructure is in dire need of secure parking areas and accommodation suitable for professional drivers. UNTRR also emphasizes that ever since the publication of the regulation, on July 31, 2020, it has requested clarifications from the Romanian Ministry of Transport and the European Commission (EC) regarding the driver's "place of residence" and confirmation that the drivers' return home can be organized in the logistics centers rented or owned by the Romanian haulage companies in Western Europe, confirmation of the drivers' freedom to choose where they spend their rest period, respectively the freedom of the Romanian drivers to choose not to return home, and clarification of the way in which this must be documented by the companies and drivers in the event of an inspection, or the establishment of a fair and harmonized procedure that is observed in all member states, for checking the observance of the ban on spending the regular weekly rest of more than 45 hours in the vehicle's cabin. In this context, UNTRR warns that the Mobility Package 1 will have a strong negative effect on Romanian hauliers and on Romania, with major economic consequences. UNTRR is a trade non-governmental, independent, apolitical employers' organisation founded in 1990, with over 16,000 registered companies - domestic and international hauliers of goods and people.