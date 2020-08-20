 
General Inspectorate for Immigration, county employment agencies sign protocol to regulate situation of non-EU workers
General Inspectorate for Immigration, county employment agencies sign protocol to regulate situation of non-EU workers.

The county employment agencies (AJOFM) and the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) signed a protocol on counseling non-EU workers in Romania whose contracts were terminated early, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Thursday. "Seeing that cases may occur of employment contracts that are terminated before the initial deadline, I approached the General Inspectorate for Immigration and found that there is a lack of coordination between the institutions. For example: IGI has a record of the non-EU workers whose contracts are terminated, but does not have a proactive policy to support them in finding new jobs. (...) Therefore, we had them sign a protocol through AJOFM that provides that when IGI finds that the respective persons are out of job, they must contact the local AJOFM and together provide them with several job offers to choose from," Violeta Alexandru told a debate on the construction sector organized by Newsweek. The Labor Minister said that the General Inspectorate for Immigration is the first institution notified when the contract of an extra-Community worker in Romania is terminated early. "These persons (...) enter Romania under the strict coordination of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), a structure pertaining to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a key role in monitoring the imported workforce depending on the requests made by various employment agencies, because they cannot enter Romania on their own, but based on contracts negotiated and discussed by these agencies that mediate between offer and demand. IGI keeps a record of the non-EU labor force present in Romania and is if course the first to know when an employment contract is terminated before the initially agreed deadline," explained Violeta Alexandru. The LabMin considers that workforce intermediaries that bring extra-Community workers to Romania are not interested in getting involved in finding a new job for a worker whose contract was terminated before the initially agreed deadline. "The role of the agency that brings them to Romania ends the moment they sign the contract with the employer, and it is neither motivated, nor interested in getting involved, nor does IGI have an active policy to support the foreign workers find a new job, so that they were left with just one option, to return to their country," mentioned Violeta Alexandru. The Labor Minister added that the majority of non-EU workers who end up with an earlier terminated contract are interested in landing a new job in Romania. "To their vast majority they want [a new job]. If they don't want to choose from the new job offers, then the repatriation mechanism is activated. Before this protocol, people were willing to work elsewhere, but no one was coming forth with some advice to satisfy their desire to work," concluded Violeta Alexandru. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

