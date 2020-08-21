Romanian Govt. challenges oppositionâ€™s no-confidence motion at Constitutional Court

Romanian Govt. challenges oppositionâ€™s no-confidence motion at Constitutional Court. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party in Romania, presented its no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government in the Parliament, in an extraordinary session, on Thursday, August 20. The schedule for the debate and the vote on the motion hasnâ€™t (...)