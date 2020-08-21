Romaniaâ€™s construction sector continues to post fastest growth rate in EU

Romaniaâ€™s construction sector continues to post fastest growth rate in EU. Romaniaâ€™s construction sector recorded a 6.9% increase in June compared to the same month of 2019, the fastest growth rate in the European Union, according to Eurostat data. Still, the growth rate decelerated significantly from almost 50% in January. In the second quarter