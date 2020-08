Office demand in Bucharest, down by half in H1 due to pandemic

Office demand in Bucharest, down by half in H1 due to pandemic. The office space rented in Bucharest in the first half of this year totaled approximately 100,000 square meters (sqm), down by half compared to the same period of 2019, due to the COVID-19 crisis. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Total gross transaction volume reached about 44,500 sqm in the second (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]