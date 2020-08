Romanian Govt. announces EUR 150 mln state aid for local movie industry

Romanian Govt. announces EUR 150 mln state aid for local movie industry. Romania’s Government has increased the budget allotted to a state aid scheme for the local movie industry by EUR 150 million, the Economy Ministry announced on Thursday. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The grants scheme can be accessed until the end of 2023. The total state support for the movie (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]