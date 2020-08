Romania's finance minister says budget deficit for this year is financed

Romania's finance minister says budget deficit for this year is financed. Romania will end this year with a smaller deficit than the European Union countries and will avoid the technical recession, finance minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday evening. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In this context, Citu added that he no longer "sees" the need to seek financing on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]