Romania Has Lost More Than 1,000 Physical Bookstores in 30 Years

Romania Has Lost More Than 1,000 Physical Bookstores in 30 Years. Romania is the only EU country where he number of bookstores is dwindling and needs investment to develop this industry, believes Andrei Niculescu, general manager of Editura Niculescu (Niculescu Publishing House). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]