Bebe Tei Chain Sales Rise 35% to RON354M in 2019

Bebe Tei Chain Sales Rise 35% to RON354M in 2019. Baby product supermarket Bebe Tei, which entered the market as a spinoff of Farmacia Tei in 2014, posted 354 million lei sales with its four stores in Bucharest and Constanta in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]