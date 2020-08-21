Gov't carefully preparing resumption of in-person classes to minimise risk of getting sick

Gov't carefully preparing resumption of in-person classes to minimise risk of getting sick. The government is carefully preparing for the re-opening of the school year, so as to avoid the risk of illness for both students and teachers, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. He added that the government had decided to earmark 175 million euros to reimburse costs with remote instruction and protective materials. "We have earmarked a total of 175 million euros. We are reimbursing local administrations and schools for costs incurred by the purchase of tablets, laptops, webcams, smart tablets, personal protective equipment - we are reimbursing from an allocation of 175 million euros. I consider it a bit important to decentralise, because centralised procurement is challenged and when procedural terms are challenged, they are very long to settle and that delays us," Orban told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster. The prime minister specified that he had a discussion on Thursday with the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) and executives of landline and mobile telephony companies in order to identify ways to extend the coverage of the networks. "Let's cover as many schools that are not currently there, and not only schools, but also settlements. (...) We are carefully preparing to open schools. We are trying to do everything possible in times of pandemic in order to minimise the risk of children and teachers getting sick," added Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]