PSD's National Executive Committee to meet to discuss date of motion vote, congress convention

PSD's National Executive Committee to meet to discuss date of motion vote, congress convention. The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is meeting again today to consider a date for a vote on the PSD motion of censure and details related to the party's congress convention on Saturday. "We want to vote as soon as possible, because currently, an extra day with the Orban government is a loss for the country, both in terms of health and economics. So, we hope that a schedule will be validated on Friday to be in line with such desire," PSD Spokesman Lucian Romascanu said on Wednesday after a CExN meeting. According to Romascanu, the PSD's actions related to the motion of censure are "legally grounded," they do not take into account the actions of PNL, emphasising that support for the initiative had been discussed with absolutely everyone, except for the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the National Liberal Party (PNL). Romascanu stated that "discussions are underway" with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) as well. PSD's motion of censure was read out on Thursday at a joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, in the presence of the prime minister and several members of the government. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the PNL decided to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the tabling of the motion of censure by the Social Democrats. In his opinion, the PSD's actions represent "a lack of respect" for the constitutional provisions and "a blunder." PSD leaders said PNL challenging the motion with the Constitutional Court is "just a trick" for the government to stay a few more days in power. * About the congress convention on Saturday, Romascanu said on Wednesday that there will be 1,509 delegates, gathered in 38 territorial centres plus another one at the Parliament House, where there will be a maximum of 20 delegates. He added that these local centres will be equipped with audio-video equipment for the live broadcast of the event, and everyone will be able to see on screens footages from all the other centres. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]