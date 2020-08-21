PM Orban: Government carefully preparing for the re-opening of the school year

PM Orban: Government carefully preparing for the re-opening of the school year. The government is carefully preparing for the re-opening of the school year, so as to avoid the risk of illness for both students and teachers, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. He added that the government had decided to earmark 175 million euros to reimburse costs with remote