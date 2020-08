EC approves Romanian loan guarantee of up to 62M euros for Blue Air airline

EC approves Romanian loan guarantee of up to 62M euros for Blue Air airline. The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Romanian loan guarantee of up to around €62 million in favour of Romanian airline Blue Air. The measure aims at compensating the airline for the damages suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as providing it with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]