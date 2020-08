Gov’t notifies court over censure motion, asks PSD to postpone motion vote pending ruling

Gov’t notifies court over censure motion, asks PSD to postpone motion vote pending ruling. The government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a constitutional conflict triggered by the tabling of a motion of censure by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and asked PSD to schedule the discussion and vote on the motion after the Court has ruled, Ionel Danca, head (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]