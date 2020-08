PSD’s National Committee meets to discuss date of motion vote, party’s congress convention

PSD’s National Committee meets to discuss date of motion vote, party’s congress convention. The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is meeting again today to consider a date for a vote on the PSD motion of censure and details related to the party’s congress convention on Saturday. “We want to vote as soon as possible, because currently, an extra... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]