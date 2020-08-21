Romanian PM says the Govt. is carefully preparing the safe reopening of schools

Romanian PM says the Govt. is carefully preparing the safe reopening of schools. The Romanian government is carefully preparing the reopening of schools, to avoid the risk of students and teachers getting infected with the new coronavirus, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, August 20. He also said that funds worth EUR 175 million allocated