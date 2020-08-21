Impact Developer&Contractor Revenue Falls 17% To RON65M, Net Profit Halves To RON8.6M YoY In 1H/2020

Impact Developer&Contractor Revenue Falls 17% To RON65M, Net Profit Halves To RON8.6M YoY In 1H/2020. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor on Friday said its revenue from real estate inventories fell 17% on the year to RON65.8 million and its net profit halved on the year to RON8.6 million in the first half of 2020, from RON16.4 million in the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]