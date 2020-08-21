Military medicine, specialist segment providing highly performing services

Military medicine, specialist segment providing highly performing services. Health Minister Nelu Tataru sent a message on August 21, Military Medicine Day, in which he emphasises that this is an important segment that provides services recognised for high performance and quality to both the military personnel and the civilians. "Today marks 157 years since Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza signed the High Royal Decree establishing the Army Sanitary Officers Corps. (...) On this holiday I wish my military colleagues much success," the minister said. He thanked the military medical staff for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I want to thank the military medical staff as well as all the healthcare workers in the medical system for responding to the greatest health challenge of the last century, the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, unprecedented in modern times. Once again, regardless of the social, economic, or political situation of the country, the health staff knew how to heed the call and respect the oath taken in order to ensure the necessary treatment to our patients," said Tataru. Military Medicine Day is marked annually on August 21. Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1866) signed High Royal Decree 4629/21 August 1862 establishing the Army Sanitary Officers Corps and the General Directorate of the Romanian Sanitary Service, this being the moment of establishing a specialist element for ensuring the health of the military personnel. Military medicine is attested as a specialist component in ensuring the health of the army. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]