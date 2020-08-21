Norofert partners with Bucharest University of Agronomic Sciences to develop innovative agricultural solutions for the global markets

Norofert partners with Bucharest University of Agronomic Sciences to develop innovative agricultural solutions for the global markets. Norofert, the largest Romanian producer of organic inputs for agriculture, announces a strategic alliance with the Bucharest University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV Bucharest). According to a press release issued by the Norofert Group, through this partnership, Norofert (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]