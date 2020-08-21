Deloitte study: Companies redirected almost half of the marketing budgets towards social media and mobile activities during the COVID-19 pandemic



During the COVID-19 pandemic, companies redirected almost half of the marketing budgets (46%) towards social media and mobile activities, according to the latest edition of Deloitte Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Survey, twice as much as before the pandemic. The study also emphasizes that (...)